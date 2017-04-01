Match Report: Bristol Rovers 2 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

A highly controversial penalty and a sending-off were the foundations for Shrewsbury Town’s 2-0 defeat against Bristol Rovers.

Nottingham Forest loanee Ryan Yates received his marching orders just before the break. But the main story was the referee’s highly contentious decision to award Bristol Rovers a second half spot-kick. Billy Bodin put the hosts ahead.

The former Northampton man doubled the scoreline seven minutes before the end; as Shrewsbury stretch their winless run to five matches.

To compound Salop’s misery further, they drop into the relegation places, after rivals Port Vale beat AFC Wimbledon.

Paul Hurst made two changes from the side that lost 2-0 against Bolton Wanderers. Freddie Ladapo and Adam El-Abd were dropped for Shaun Whalley and Alex Rodman.

Jayson Leutwiler was forced into action early in the contest. Former Cardiff City player Tom Lockyear looked odds on to score from six yards out, but Jayson Leutwiler blocked the attempt.

Then a short corner eventually found Chris Lines, who fired goalwards, but Bristol Rovers were again denied by a strong Leutwiler stop.

At the other end, Tyler Roberts cut the ball back to Louis Dodds. His drive was hacked off the goal line.

Neat build-up play between Shaun Whalley and Joe Riley saw the latter drill a cross into the box. Tyler Roberts looked to pounce, but the Gas goalkeeper got down quickly to deny the Welsh youth international.

Ryan Yates received his marching orders four minutes before the break. He slid in to goalkeeper Joe Lumley and the home players reacted furiously. Yates was then shoved to the ground, but that infringement went unpunished. Instead, when the commotion died down, the referee produced a second yellow card in the direction of the young midfielder.

Paul Hurst made a double substitution at the break, with Stephen Humphrys and Bryn Morris entering the field of play.

Alex Rodman’s deflected shot was collected by Joe Lumley, as Shrewsbury tried to seize the initiative.

However, in the 53rd minute Bristol Rovers were extremely fortunate to be awarded a penalty. Aristote Nsiala appeared to have clearly won the ball, but the referee was adamant that a foul had been committed. Billy Bodin dispatched the penalty with consummate ease.

Salop tried in vain to locate an equaliser. Gary Deegan has racked up 43 appearances for Town, but he is still awaiting his first goal for club. His latest attempt was clawed away by QPR loanee Joe Lumley.

Joe Lumley was enjoying a positive afternoon as he was there to deny Alex Rodman once more. Then Bryn Morris curled a goal bound effort just wide.

The pendulum swung back in Bristol Rovers’ favour soon after. Former Luton Town midfielder Stuart Sinclair saw his drive beaten away by Jayson Leutwiler.

Seven minutes before time, Rovers effectively wrapped up the contest. Joe Riley misjudged the flight of the ball, Salop struggled to clear, and Billy Bodin drilled the ball across the goal and into the back of the net.

The final chance was presented to Paul Hurst’s men. Stephen Humphrys looped a header over the bar, after Joe Riley’s fine cross.

Shrewsbury drop to 21st, whilst Bristol Rovers move up to 8th. Town welcome Millwall on Tuesday night, whilst Bristol Rovers visit AFC Wimbledon next Saturday.

Attendance: 9,498 (497 Town fans)

Team Line Ups:

Bristol Rovers: (4-4-2)

31. Lumley, 2. Leadbitter, 4. Lockyear, 33. Sweeney, 3. Brown, 23. Bodin, 8. O. Clarke (36), 14. Lines, 21. Montano (71), 30. Gaffney, 29. James (84)

Subs: 1. Mildenhall, 9. Harrison, 15. J. Clarke, 17. Easter (84), 22. Moore (71), 24. Sinclair (36), 36. Clarke-Salter

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 2. Riley, 22. Nsiala, 3. Sadler, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley (78), 17. Yates, 18. Deegan, 23. Rodman, 10. Dodds (45), 27. Roberts (45)

Subs: 9. Humphrys (45), 16. Morris (45), 19. Ladapo, 20. Leitch-Smith, 21. Halstead, 24. El-Abd, 45. Payne (78)

Other League One Results:

Bolton 0 – 0 Chesterfield

Bradford 1 – 0 Walsall

Fleetwood 0 – 1 Swindon

Millwall 3 – 1 Scunthorpe

MK Dons 3 – 2 Gillingham

Peterborough 2 – 0 Charlton

Port Vale 2 – 0 AFC Wimbledon

Rochdale 1 – 1 Northampton

Southend 3 – 0 Oldham

Report by: Ryan Hillback