Former Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper John Phillips dies aged 65

Former Shrewsbury Town, Aston Villa, Brighton, Charlton, and Crystal Palace goalkeeper John Phillips, has passed away aged 65 after a long-term illness.

Phillips who won four caps for Wales, was born in Shrewsbury, and began his career with his hometown team, making 51 appearances.

He moved to Aston Villa at the age of 18, but only made a handful of appearances for the club. Phillips cost Chelsea £25,000 in August 1975.

He was understudy to Peter Bonetti for the majority of his time with the Blues – but still played 149 times for the club.

Phillips went on to feature for Crewe, Brighton, Charlton, Crystal Palace, and Hong Kong based outfit Sea Bee.

Article by: Ryan Hillback