Woman assaulted at Telford bus stop

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses to an assault that took place at a bus stop in Sutton Hill.

The assault happened at a bus stop near Sutton Hill Medical Practice on Friday 24 March at around 8am.

A man is believed to have assaulted a woman.

The man is described as white, 20 – 25 years old, approximately 6ft tall. He has short scruffy light brown hair and was wearing a grey hoodie, jeans and dark coloured trainers.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or has information that relates to it are asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 referencing 105S 24 March.