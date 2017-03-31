Talented Shrewsbury hairdressers selected for scholarship

Two talented Shrewsbury hairdressers have been chosen from hundreds of applicants across the country for an exclusive scholarship.

Lauren Foskett and Becca Paulette, who both work at the Toni & Guy salon in Castle Street, are amongst only 12 individuals selected for the mentoring programme.

They will now spend a year as members of the ‘The Breakthrough Team Xtra’ which is a special collaboration between Toni & Guy and L’Oréal.

The programme is designed to offer young stylists and technicians from salons across the UK and Ireland a platform to drive their careers forward and perfect their hairdressing skills.

Gavin Pulham, proprietor of Toni & Guy in Shrewsbury, said that the pair were shortlisted from applicants and invited to London for a series of interviews.

He explained: “They had to do a short presentation and then waited for six months until the successful 12 were announced.

“We are delighted for them. It is so amazing to have two of our young staff members chosen and shows what a great team we have here.

“This hugely successful programme is a superb stepping stone for Lauren and Becca on their way towards a great future.”

The pair will be mentored during the year by senior staff from Toni & Guy and L’Oreal and their year will culminate in a glittering gala evening in London.

“It will be a showcase of stunning talent across the UK and the presentation will include examples of expert colour, cutting and avant garde work.

“We are looking forward to attending already and are very proud that we have two young stars representing Shrewsbury!” Gavin added.