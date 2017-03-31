Shrewsbury family business celebrates 40th Anniversary

A family supplies business located in Shropshire is currently celebrating its 40th Anniversary after many years of successful growth.

Arrow County Supplies Ltd, based in Shrewsbury are janitorial supplies specialists, serving businesses on a national level.

Founded by Allan Blackledge in 1976, selling vending ingredients and a small selection of catering disposables, the business started around the dining room table of the family home. Aged 58, Allan had a very fixed vision of how he wanted his business to treat his customers and as such, set about personally training each new member of staff to ensure that customers received the very best service possible – a legacy that was set to run within Arrow for the next forty years.

Further to a move to Bayston Hill and another to Longden Village in Shrewsbury under the directorship of Allan’s son, Richard Blackledge, Arrow’s head office was eventually relocated to its current site on Londgen Road in 2009. With the customer firmly at the heart of the business, Arrow successfully expanded its workforce, reach and offering; all directed by Richard’s son Bruce Blackledge. Arrow County Supplies now employs 50 people and services businesses throughout the United Kingdom including many hospitals, universities and leisure facilities.

Celebrating their anniversary with the entire workforce, Richard and Bruce, together with their management team, which also includes four more brothers from the Blackledge family, held a special lunch event that was organised to say thank you to the team that has enabled Arrow to enjoy continued growth and success.

Bruce comments: “Without the hard work of our team and the commitment to the vision that we have as a company, Arrow County Supplies would not have grown to be the respected and trusted business that it is today. Our team is our greatest asset and looking after our customers is our greatest objective – these values are something that will always remain consistent no matter how large we grow. Culminating many years of hard graft by everybody, it is a great feeling to be celebrating such a significant anniversary.”