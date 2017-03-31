New institute for fitness education is launched in Shropshire

One of the only gyms in Shropshire to offer professional study and qualification for the fitness industry, Shrewsbury based Bodytech are celebrating the launch of their new initiative: Bodytech Institute of Training and Education (B.I.T.E).

Situated in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre, Bodytech Health Club has been in business for the past 20 years. Attracting a loyal membership, Bodytech has developed in-line with industry trends to appeal to a wider range of people who are interested in getting fit and leading a healthier lifestyle.

Bodytech Director and co-founder of the B.I.T.E enterprise Jeff Anderson, comments on how, through this latest development of the Bodytech business, he hopes to fuel change for the fitness industry in Shropshire:

“Leading a fit and healthy lifestyle is extremely important and is a personal passion of mine, it was one of the main reasons why I moved into the fitness industry myself after a career in the Chemical industry. As with any other industry, the fitness sector is ever changing and constant training and re-qualification is key in being able to consistently offer the highest standard of instruction to members. To attend a professional training course, many people would have to regularly travel to Birmingham. As such, we recognised a need to bring that opportunity into our own County. Enabling more people to succeed with a career within the sector, or to enter fitness as a profession for the first time, ultimately encourages a more vibrant industry for everyone to enjoy. Through B.I.T.E we hope to be able to contribute to this.”

Helping people looking for a change in career, or for fitness professionals looking to obtain the next stage in their qualifications, B.I.T.E offers a comprehensive schedule of courses to suit all entry levels. Located in the specifically developed learning suite based at Bodytech Health Club in Shrewsbury, students have the benefit of a fully functioning multi-purpose gym at their disposal, to complement their academic based learning.

B.I.T.E have successfully taken their first seven students through Level 2 Fitness Instruction, with most of the students continuing their education by enrolling on B.I.T.E’s Level 3 Personal Trainer Course.

Now enrolling for the Level 2 Fitness Instructor course, the team at B.I.T.E are preparing for the 6 -week course that will start on the 8th April 2017. For further information, or to enrol, call 01743 236165.