Match Preview: Bristol Rovers v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury travel to Bristol tomorrow with the aim of securing their first victory in five games.

On a positive note, Joe Riley, has handed manager Paul Hurst a fitness boost ahead of the contest.

The full-back was limping towards the end of last week’s 2-0 defeat against his former club Bolton Wanderers; but he has been declared fit to feature.

Shrewsbury’s only unavailable player is Abu Ogogo, who is likely to miss the rest of the campaign with a knee injury.

Shrewsbury have not beaten Bristol Rovers away from home since securing a 1-0 win in the Football League Trophy in March 1996.

However, you would have to go back 49 years to find a Salop league win at Bristol Rovers.

The Gas can welcome back duo Ryan Sweeney and Jake Clarke-Salter. The pair missed their side’s 1-0 defeat against Coventry City, because of international commitments with the Republic of Ireland U21 and England U20 respectively.

Sweeney could replace Johnny Burn, who was substituted with an injury problem mid-way through the second half against the Sky Blues.

Daniel Leadbitter, Cristian Montano, and Byron Moore are pushing for recalls.

Bristol Rovers are located in 10th place, six points away from a play-off position.

Possible Line Ups:

Bristol Rovers: (4-4-2)

31. Lumley, 2. Leadbitter, 4. Lockyear, 36. Clarke-Salter, 3. Brown, 23. Bodin, 8. O. Clarke, 14. Lines, 21. Montano, 29. James, 22. Moore

Subs: 1. Midenhall, 7. Mansell, 15. J. Clarke, 16. Harris, 24. Sinclair, 30. Gaffney, 33. Sweeney

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

1. Leutwiler, 24. El-Abd, 22. Nsiala, 3. Sadler, 2. Riley, 17. Yates, 18. Deegan, 10. Dodds, 12. Brown, 27. Roberts, 19. Ladapo

Subs: 7. Whalley, 14. Grimmer, 16. Morris, 20. Leitch-Smith, 21. Halstead, 23. Rodman, 45. Payne

Other League One Fixtures:

Bolton V Chesterfield

Bradford V Walsall

Fleetwood V Swindon

Millwall V Scunthorpe

MK Dons V Gillingham

Peterborough V Charlton

Port Vale V AFC Wimbledon

Rochdale V Northampton

Southend V Oldham

Preview by: Ryan Hillback