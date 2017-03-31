Concern for woman reported missing in Telford

Police in Telford are concerned for the welfare of a 43-year-old woman who has been reported missing today, Friday 31 March.

Natalie Amanda Jones was last seen in the Admaston area just before 12 noon and was reported missing an hour later.

She is described as being white, 5ft 7ins tall, slim with shoulder length brown hair which may be tied in a bun.

She was wearing a grey/black top with grey jeans, black and white pumps, a green Parka style jacket with fur on the hood and was carrying a black shoulder bag.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who has seen Mrs Jones or has any information about her whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101.