Bright idea aids county charity

Two Shropshire Chamber of Commerce members have worked together on a factory’s energy saving scheme that has also resulted in the provision of a special vehicle for the county’s voluntary search and rescue unit.

TSI Packing, of Telford has invested over £25,000 in a new energy efficient LED lighting system for its 37,000 square feet factory on Halesfield 21.

The company has been producing transit packaging, corrugated boxes and bespoke cases for export items and other goods since 1979, currently employing a staff of 18.

Managing director, Victoria Watson-Smyth, said: “We are always concerned about the environment and keen to be managing a sustainable business, which in turn will also provide long term cost savings for the company.”

Funding and design of the new lighting was carried out by not-for-profit organisation EcoSave UK, based at Cartmel Drive, in Shrewsbury, who are specialists in renewable technology and cost saving, having saved nearly £1million for clients to date. Once they have completed their projects they then donate profits back into charitable organisations.

EcoSave UK managing director Nathan Badger, commented: “The system installed will provide a 66% saving for the firm during its usage period over their previous setup, cutting their lighting costs by over £8,000 per year, together with a huge reduction in CO2 emissions.

“The latest technology LED lighting provides an excellent working environment for staff, being closer to natural daylight, reducing glare, is anti-flickering and automatically dims down in bright sunshine, to make even more efficiency savings.

“Being a community interest company we are delighted that TSI Packing are using these savings to fund a new vehicle for local charity organisation West Mercia Search & Rescue, based in Shrewsbury, who provide regional rapid response volunteers and equipment, when requested to do so by the Police.”

Other charities supported by funds saved by EcoSave UK schemes include Telford Food Bank, YMCA Wellington and the British Red Cross.

Shropshire chamber are supporting a local matched grant called BEEP, Business Energy Efficiency Program, where 40%funding is available for energy saving projects. Ecosave UK managed to secure the first local grant for TSI Packing.