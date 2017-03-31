Are you having a laugh! Now you can try Laughter Yoga in Shrewsbury

Organisers of a new yoga class are encouraging people to experience the health benefits of yoga, mixed with the power of laughter.

At 6:30pm on Wednesday 5 April the Shrewsbury Laughter Yoga Club will open its doors for the first time to help people feel happy and healthy from the inside out.

It may seem a strange concept, but the techniques used in Laughter Yoga have benefited many people. We all love a good belly laugh and Laughter Yoga is a simple, gentle and fun way to relax with friends, get your endorphins flowing and help you feel great – the idea is to increase the amount of oxygen in the body, boost endorphins and help participants to feel more energised and alive.

Club founder, Nicola Tudor says: “We all know that laughter is the best medicine and now the science is backing this up. Not only does it quickly improve our mood, reduce stress and boost our immune system, but it can also improve our relationships and our performance at work.”

As well as feeling happier you might also experience some of the many other physical health benefits associated with laughter such as a reduction in pain, tension and anxiety; increased focus and energy; and a loss of weight.

Co-Founder of Laughter Time, the organisation behind the Shrewsbury club, Wes Floyd comments, “Smiling and laughter can help us to build better connections with everyone we meet. It’s easy to do once you know the techniques and we’re committed to bringing people together in a way that is naturally good for us all.”

Try this Laughter Yoga technique now and see how you feel after

There are many Laughter Yoga techniques which help us to easily trigger real and contagious laughter. Here’s a simple one for you to try at home or at work.

Want to give it a try?

The Laughter Yoga workshop is just £5 per adult (or by donation for those on low income) and will meet from 6:30 to 7:30pm on Wednesday 5 April at A Space 2be, 17a Swan Hill, Shrewsbury, SY1 1NL.

No special clothing or equipment is required and sessions are open to everyone regardless of level of fitness or previous experience.

For further information visit www.laughtertime.co.uk or call 07861 388307.