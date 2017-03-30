Shropshire man launches challenge to complete five marathons in five days in his wheelchair

A Shropshire man confined to a wheelchair is taking part in five marathons in five days in a bid to raise £2,500 for a county charity.

Craig Nicholson, 40, from Craven Arms, is planning the gruelling challenge with two friends in May and aims to complete the 137 miles between Eastbourne and Poole in aid of CasCA – Community Arts Sports Craven Arms – which is an arm of the charity The Furniture Scheme.

He said he has chosen to help his local charity because it gives youngsters in the town the opportunity to play sports, receive coaching and give them the chance to take part in free activities.

Mr Nicholson has set up a JustGiving page detailing his plans for the epic challenge and where people can donate cash to the cause.

“I have been in a wheelchair for the last 18 years but have stayed extremely active and have taken part in wheelchair tennis competitions, rowing and completed full and half marathons,” he said.

“CasCA is very close to my heart and I believe strongly in giving something back to the community. It is so important that children have the opportunity to take part in sports – to play and be coached – without the possibility of missing out because they can’t afford it.

“With this in mind, three of us have decided to do the five marathons challenge over five successive days starting on May 22. The aim is to travel the 137 miles from Eastbourne to Poole – that works out at a bit more than marathon distance.

“As well as the three of us doing the challenge, we have a good support team set up to help us through the five days. There is no particular reason why we have chosen Eastbourne to Poole, other than we have never been there before.

“We are hoping to raise £2,500 and people are welcome to donate via our JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/craignicholson

“The money will be used to provide free local activities and coaching throughout the summer holidays for young people living in Craven Arms.

“There are limited opportunities to take part in organised activities here and we hope we can help those who would like to participate by donating any money we raise from the event in May.”

Jean Jarvis MBE, CEO of The Furniture Scheme which manages CasCa said: “Craig’s determination to complete five marathons in five days is remarkable and we are so grateful for his fundraising efforts.

“Craig believes strongly in what we offer through CasCA and wants to ensure this can continue for many more children through the summer holidays.

“Offering free summer holiday activities means the children enjoy exercise, the fresh air, make friends and are kept off the streets which ensures they are safe and happy.

“We would ask that anyone else who wants to take on any challenge or fundraising event – regardless of size or fundraising target – to consider The Furniture Scheme as every penny really does count and make a huge difference to those we help.”

Mr Nicholson said all the summer holiday activities were run by fully qualified instructors and some of the things on offer included boxing, rock climbing, archery, football and hockey.

CasCA is based in Newington Way, Craven Arms, and is managed by The Furniture Scheme. It is a purpose-built multi-use centre and has a range of rooms available to hire for any event.

The Furniture Scheme charity, located in Ludlow, was launched over 20 years ago by CEO Jean Jarvis MBE as a way to ensure some of the most excluded members of the community could benefit from recycled household items.

The charity has since expanded with various arms of the charity which offers voluntary opportunities, employment and offers the chance for members of the community to meet each other.