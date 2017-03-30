Matt Redmile labelled as “worst Shrewsbury Town player ever”

A controversial article featured on the Four Four Two website has labelled Matt Redmile as the worst Shrewsbury Town player of all time.

Footballers are used to criticism from their own fans – a misplaced pass may be greeted with groans, whilst supporters may find themselves booing one of their own due to a series of substandard performances.

However, to be labelled as “the worst player” in the club’s history, must be a real kick in the teeth, and that is the unwanted title that has been given to Matt Redmile.

The now 40-year-old, was at Salop from 2001/03 where he made 107 league appearances, scoring six goals.

Shrewsbury paid £30,000 for the defender. The money was raised partly by fans through their independent supporters’ club.

Redmile was widely ridiculed for a poor performance in a 6-0 defeat against Boston United. He is said to have given away a penalty, continuously lose possession, fall over, and mistime several challenges.

Writer Andrew Greenway, states that the general feeling amongst Town fans was that there are “oil tankers that turn quicker.”

But the scathing criticism did not end there as Greenway labelled Redmile’s performances as “painful.”

Redmile finished his career in the lower levels of the English game with Scarborough, Barnet, Tamworth, Hinkley, Sutton, and Goole.

Article by: Ryan Hillback