Firefighters tackle fire involving a double-decker bus in Telford

Firefighters were called to a fire involving a double-decker bus in Telford this afternoon.

The Arriva bus caught fire outside the Wrekin Retail Park at just before 2.30pm.

The fire broke out at the rear of the bus in the engine compartment.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington.

Firefighters tackled the fire using two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, a thermal imaging camera and small gear.

The road was closed for a time whilst firefighters worked at the scene.