Expansion and new premises for north Shropshire coffee company

North Shropshire business, Tilley Green Coffee Company, has moved to new headquarters at Whitchurch Business Park to service its expanding nationwide customer base.

The company was set up in 2013 to supply high quality coffee machines and coffee products predominantly to restaurants, bars, hotels, cafes, garden centres and leisure outlets.

Previously based in Higher Heath, the company has moved into new office accommodation with an adjoining spacious warehouse facility for increased storage space, enhanced stock control and to streamline distribution. The new headquarters also offers customers a dedicated training centre for both product and barista training.

“Because of our increasing order book, we simply ran out of space,” explains Tilley Green Sales Manager, Adrian Dratwinski. “Our new facility not only allows us to service our existing customers more efficiently, but also provides capacity for future growth. We’ve managed to establish the company really well in the four years we’ve been trading and believe our new premises will be a launchpad for future success.

“We are all passionate about coffee. A combination of our quality products and a commitment to deliver top quality service has seen us cementing long-standing relationships with our customers. The Tilley Green brand has really resonated with the hospitality and catering industry.”

It’s good news for local jobs too. The company has added two additional full-time members of staff to its team. Joining the business are Office Adminstrator, Ruth Jones of Whitchurch, and Operations Co-ordinator, Shaun Bond from Prees.