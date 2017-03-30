Earth-moving speaker lined up for Whitchurch network event

One of the region’s leading businessmen will reveal some of the secrets behind his company being named Shropshire business of the year at the next meeting of a Whitchurch networking group.

Paul Allman, the general manager of Hawk Plant Hire, is the special guest speaker at Whitchurch Collaborative Networking’s meeting at the Hill Valley Hotel on April 5.

Mr Allman has helped Hawk – based just outside Whitchurch at Prees Green – become one of the largest independent plant hire companies in the United Kingdom with over 40 years’ experience of supplying equipment.

Group spokesman Keith Ashcroft said Mr Allman had a wealth of knowledge to pass on to members of the rapidly-expanding group.

“As past winners of Shropshire Business of the Year, Paul will talk to us about the secret of Hawk’s success and the role he plays now as an inspirational partner to local businesses.”

Other highlights of the meeting – which gets under way at 10am – include the chance for everyone attending to have their picture taken for a LinkedIn headshot by photographer Paul Anderson, who has recently moved to Whitchurch.

Local artist Lisa Lochead will also be displaying her work, including her beautiful goddesses.

Cost of the event is £5 for the networking meeting and £5 for a light buffet lunch at 12 noon.

To book your place contact David Burgess at davidburgess1@btinternet.com