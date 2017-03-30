Appeal to trace Telford man wanted after failing to attend court

Police in Telford are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted on warrant after failing to attend court.

Mark Andrew Purves, aged 31, of Telford failed to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday 8 February, when a warrant was issued for his arrest, and again yesterday, Wednesday 28 March when a further warrant was issued.

He has, in his absence, been found guilty of burglary and a number of motoring offences, and was sentenced to a total of three years in prison.

Purves is described as a white man, 6ft tall with short dark hair.

Police believe that he is in the Telford area and would like to hear from anyone who sees him or has any information about his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101.