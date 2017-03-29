Shrewsbury Airgun League: Breidden hotshots claim top spot

The shooting season comes to a close this week with a deserved league win for the Middletown based Breidden pub team who’ve secured their win in sensational style after a slow start early in the season.

Congratulations to John Davies’ squad of shooters on their repeat of the last few years winning streak in the Shrewsbury & District Air Rifle Association League.

With a single match postponed from earlier in the season to go for Unison who will travel to Marchamley it’s not enough. Unison are four points behind the Breidden with only two points available, if they beat a fearsome Marchamley on their home turf. Steve Evanson’s team will do their damnedest to prevent Unison from snatching two points from them. A win for Unison will see them stop in second spot whilst a victory for the home team would see them rise above Harlescott’s B team into fifth position.

This week did see the Breidden use their home advantage, convincingly beating Condover with a score of 184.5 against the visitors 174.5. A raft of possibles for the hosts helped with the high team aggregate. Richard Lewis and Richard Morgan with 38.0 each, narrowly missing out on maximum scores of 38.5 and in the same squad were Jack Francis (36.5), Hywel Morgan (36.0) and Martin Pearce (36.0). With five of the seven shooters scores being counted, it makes a big difference if they’re all possibles. Ian Small for the away team put in their highest of the night with a 36, narrowly missing out a possible by letting his first shot slip outside of the five-scoring zone. Neal Alderson, Derek Barkley and Stuart Morgan all smashed home 35.0’s to beat their team’s season average but it wasn’t enough against the in-form Breidden.

Harlescott A were riding on the back of their first win of the season when they hosted Marchamley at the Harlescott Social Club this week but failed to capitalise on their upbeat moods. Marchamley banged in a solid 169.0 against the home team’s 160.5 to prevent their opponents from making it two wins this season. This result sees HSC A end the year in the bottom spot but they didn’t go out with a whimper. The anchor-woman Barbara Price shooting last for the A team and getting their highest score, a 34.0. Don Matthews scored a 33.5 too but the opponents had three 34.5’s scored by Dominic Spenser, Cheryl Ankers and Steve Evanson which led them to their sixth victory of the year.

Harlescott Social’s B team captained by Vito Pacini visited the Cock Inn in Hanwood for their final match and snatched the two points away from the hosts with a great score of 173 versus the Cock’s 165.5. Closest to a possible for the home team was Will Chilton with a great 35.5 picking up his team’s highest score of the evening but consistently good shooting from the B team saw a 36.0 from Ricky Pacini narrowly missing his possible by a single shot. His father Marino banged in a 35.5 and uncle, Vito, dropped only two shots and finished with a 34.5. It’s a good result for HSC B who’ll stay in fifth place in the table, if Marchamley fail to snatch victory from Unison in the catch up match. The Cock remain second from bottom after having only a single win this season, but having a higher team average than bottom spot HSC A.

Telepost travelled to the Unison Club too with the intention of preventing them from picking up two points. They didn’t manage it though and although both sides shot well, Unison picked up the spoils of victory with a 179.5 against the visiting team’s 175.5. First to shoot for the home team was Andy Lawrence who scored a huge 38.0 against John Parkes’s 34.5. Lawrence’s score sees his total of possibles for the year rise to five. Further possibles from Telepost shooters and brothers Bob and Gaz Griffiths, each with 36.5, saw their tallies rise for the year. Gaz picked up the second for the season and Bob marking his fourth for the same period. Stoic performances from Rob Williams (36.0) and Alex Mutch (36.5) resulted in a team score that was four points clear of the opposition. Unison remain second in the table and Telepost remain in bronze medal position.

After the final match has been shot, the Cup fixtures will be drawn and shot in the upcoming weeks to decide who will win this prized silverware and maybe even deprive league champions Breidden from making a clean sweep of the honours.

Report by: Bob Griffiths