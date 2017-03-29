Pedestrian injured during non-stop collision in Oswestry

A man suffered significant injured during a non-stop collision in Oswestry on Saturday evening.

The man was crossing Victoria Road from the direction of the Co-op at around 7.20pm when the collision took place.

Police are keen to locate a silver or blue coloured Vauxhall Corsa possibly of a newer 07 onwards model which was travelling towards the town centre at the time of the incident.

Officers would also like to speak to any car garages in the area that may have recently had any enquiries concerning front end repairs to a vehicle matching the above description.

If you have any information about this incident, saw anything significant or have information about the car described and pictured please contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 693S 25 March.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org