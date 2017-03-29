Mayor launches new travel agency shop in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Mayor Councillor Ioan Jones cut the ribbon to officially open the first high street shop of a new luxury independent travel agency in the town.

Opulent Travel Services, which only launched last Autumn, has relocated from offices in Swan Hill to a shop unit in Longden Coleham, making it more accessible to customers.

Councillor Jones said he was delighted to support new business, entrepreneurship and job creation.

Opulent Travel, which specialises in bespoke holidays, corporate business and VIP and concierge-style travel, has been launched by Leighann Morgan following a 20-year career in the travel industry.

She has worked with big industry names such as Going Places, Thomson’s and Baker Dolphin, as well as various independent travel agencies, before branching out on her own six years ago, firstly as a Travel Counsellor and then as an independent agent.

She set up Opulent Travel Services as an evolution into the luxury travel market and the business has so far created one additional full-time job and one part-time post.

“We’re so excited to have opened our very first shop in Shrewsbury. This is a goal that we’ve been working towards over the past few months. A visible high street presence will help us to grow the business and create further jobs in the future,” she said.

“Previously we were office based and operated as personal travel agents, dealing with private clients on the phone, by email or by special appointment. Our ethos is all about providing customers with a quality personal service that involves being accessible to clients 24/7. The shop will enable us to enhance our services and reach more potential customers.

“We’re extremely grateful to the Mayor for making our shop launch extra special and lending us his support as a brand new business.”

Miss Morgan is a school business advisor for Young Enterprise, working with pupils at Shrewsbury High School. She is also working with Shrewsbury College to provide work experience places for students.

In 2012 she was named Mumpreneur UK Best Saleswoman of the year. She came to the attention of prestigious VIP clients in London after featuring in a national lifestyle magazine nearly five years ago and making an appearance on the BBC Big Breakfast sofa for International Women’s Day.

Opulent Travel works with clients across the UK, global and specialist tour operators and leading hotel brands. The company is part of The Global Travel Group which gives Opulent Travel access to a vast electronic database of tour operators and airlines and full client protection under its ATOL licence.