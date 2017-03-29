Belle Vue Magazine goes from strength to strength

A popular community magazine serving neighbourhoods in the south of Shrewsbury is going from strength to strength.

And with the latest edition about to hit the streets, its creator has been talking about his reasons for launching the title in the first place.

Journalist and author Phil Gillam says creating Belle Vue Magazine had been a dream of his since childhood.

When Phil left the Shropshire Star in 2014, he found a way to make that dream come true.

The publication is a high-quality, full-colour, glossy publication (a quarterly) and it reaches 3,500 people in the Belle Vue, Coleham, Reabrook, Sutton Park, Longden Road and Hereford Road areas of Shrewsbury.

Not only is it distributed directly into people’s homes, but hundreds more copies are placed in shops, hairdressers, cafes, pubs and businesses in the area.

Launched in Spring 2015, the magazine has really taken off. “Everybody’s talking about it!” says Phil. “And people have taken it to their hearts.”

He adds: “This bright and bubbly publication has created a real buzz across the neighbourhoods it serves. But not only this. Its good reputation is spreading quickly and people and businesses beyond its immediate circulation area are now asking if they can advertise in it.

“Because it is so well-loved by its readers, it has a much longer shelf life than a newspaper or leaflet. Because of its high-quality content, many even collect it and keep their issues safe for reference.”

The latest edition features articles on amateur dramatics, health and wellbeing, Shrewsbury Town Football Club, wine-making, photography, vintage computers, Belle Vue Arts Festival, and Shrewsbury’s connections with an inspirational school in Uganda.

For more details, contact: bellevuemagazine@gmail.com