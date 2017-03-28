Woman charged following stabbing incident at flat in Dawley

A woman arrested after a man suffered serious stab wounds at a flat in Telford has been charged with wounding with intent.

Laura Carol Rhodes, aged 30, of no fixed abode, has been charged with section 18 – wounding with intent following an incident at a flat in Terrace Lodge, King Street, Dawley, Telford, in the early hours of Monday.

Officers and paramedics attended the flat at 1.30am.

A 48-year-old man from Telford was taken to hospital with serious stab wounds he remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Rhodes appeared Telford Magistrates Court today and was remanded in custody. She will appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on 20 April 2017.