Top tips to keep business waste disposal in Shropshire legal

The scourge of fly tipping is on the increase. A recent Defra report for 2015/16 found there were 4,719 reports of waste being dumped illegally across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, costing councils £243,926 to clear.

Organised criminal gangs who offer to dispose of rubbish at knockdown prices are believed to be behind ‘industrial scale’ dumping.

In February, truckloads of trade waste were dumped near Madeley in Staffordshire and villagers told The Sentinel the waste allegedly included shredded paperwork from councils and the NHS in Cheshire.

As a point of law waste creators are liable fo their waste regardless of who they engage to collect and dispose of it. To avoid engaging waste contractors operating illegally organisations should complete basic due diligence by ensuring:

– Waste is processed in accordance with EU Directive 2008/98/EC

– Any waste collector has a valid Waste Carriers Licence

– Waste Transfer Notes are completed to provide traceability

– Complies with the Waste Hierarchy Regulations, and;

– Can prove the final point of disposal.

In the case of confidential waste due diligence is even more important than the environmental duty of care. A failure to dispose of sensitive waste properly can lead to penalties of up to £500k and reputational loss that in extreme cases can force organisations out of business. Organisations are advised to check their confidential waste is only processed by contractors who:

– Demonstrate professional competence, such as certification to information security ISO 27001

– Comply with professional shredding standards like EN15713

– Employ staff who are security vetted to BS5878, and;

– Provide a Certificate of Destruction that includes the place of final disposal.

On-site shredding, where document and electronic media destruction can be witnessed by the customer, is the safest option. Topwood Security Shredding which operates across the region has seen an increase from security officers and compliance manages for on-site destruction.

Topwood, one of the region’s leading document storage and shredding companies, based in Telford, is expanding its fleet to cope with the demand from businesses who are complying with the rules to dispose of sensitive waste correctly.

Topwood’s Managing Director Tom Gilruth says “we have agreed the purchase of another high security mobile shredder – the shred truck will provide on-site hardrive destruction during the same visit as when paper documents are shredded offering greater customer flexibility”.

The shredder, which can destroy up to 2500kg of paper per hour at the rate of around 150 archive boxes per hour, is powered by a Euro 6 emissions compliant engine making it compliant for urban operation in the towns such as Shrewsbury, Telford and Wolverhampton”

