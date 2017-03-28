The Swan dives into six-figure refurbishment

The Swan Inn in Bridgnorth has been transformed after securing £430,000 in funding from NatWest.

The well-known pub, located in Knowle Sands, has been extensively refurbished by current owners Justin Welch and Liam McCombe. The move secures the pub’s long-term future and has created several jobs, with more likely to follow.

As part of the refurbishment, the gastro-pub’s entire ground floor has been redecorated, with a new dining area, open kitchen, new bar design and orangery. The conversion enhances the venues ability to host weddings, which will help to diversify the business.

As well as refurbishing The Swan Inn, the NatWest funding has enabled Justin and Liam to purchase cottage properties nearby as holiday lets. The business partners already operate seven bed-and-breakfast rooms on the upper floors of The Swan Inn. The holiday properties will provide much-needed additional accommodation for visitors to the area.

With well over 40 years of experience between them, Justin and Liam have a track record of turning round the fortunes of restaurants, hotels and pubs. Although they have a history of working in hospitality services across England, The Swan Inn is the first freehold they own.

Justin Welch, chef and joint owner of The Swan Inn, said: “This is an exciting new phase for The Swan Inn as we look to improve the pub and its offering to our customers. We pride ourselves on providing a great service and something a bit different for our patrons.

“We switched to NatWest in November and the bank’s support has been instrumental in helping us realise our ambitions for the business.”

Zoe Bament, Relationship Manager at NatWest, Wolverhampton, added: “We believed in Justin and Liam’s vision for The Swan Inn from the first day we met them. They have done an exceptional job transforming the space into something really special for the local community to enjoy and to act as a destination pub for visitors to the area. We’re proud to support them as first-time business owners.”