Precision Colour Printing staff receive training awards at ceremony

Specialist magazine and brochure printing company, Precision Colour Printing of Halesfield in Telford presented training awards to staff members, hosted at a ceremony at the Park House Hotel in Shifnal.

The staff are taking courses run by GB Training and the British Printing Industry Federation whose training co-ordinator Steve Power, said: “We are delighted that PCP recognises the value and importance of the training given to its staff as all concerned will benefit in the long term when completed courses come to fruition.

“These courses give staff members added confidence in their work which eventually results in greater efficiency, less waste and getting the job right first time, thereby encouraging emerging talent to train, develop and prosper within the organisation.”

PCP managing director, Alex Evans, added: “Credit must go to our team who put in so much effort with their studies and relevant training projects, often in their own time, aspiring to achieve accreditation for the different tasks which they perform within the company.

“We currently have over 30 staff members studying a wide variety of disciplines, including team leading, HNC engineering and machine print levels, alongside three apprenticeships.

“I would like to personally thank them for their hard work and achievement in being part of the PCP learning and development success story, which provides us with a multi-skilled and highly talented workforce.”