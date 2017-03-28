New Neurology referrals to SaTH to be temporarily referred to Wolverhampton

Neurology services at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust will be temporarily unavailable to new referrals from today.

The service has experienced some difficulties in managing the demand of referrals.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) currently has two Consultant Neurologists supported by one Locum. The national average is one Neurologist per 80,000 people, which would equate to six Neurologists for the population that SaTH serves. Despite the Trust’s best efforts, it has so far been unable to secure additional full-time or Locum Consultant capacity.

Patients referred to SaTH prior to today, including those awaiting follow-up appointments or treatments, will not be affected.

To help meet the current demand for referrals, The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust will provide a service for new patients on an interim basis. It will be reviewed after an initial six-month period.

Carol McInnes, Assistant Chief Operating Officer for Unscheduled Care at SaTH, said: “The temporary suspension of Neurology Services to new referrals is not a decision we have taken lightly.

“The service has been under considerable pressure due to workforce constraints for some time. This is purely a short-term move and the operational team is fully committed to developing a sustainable solution for the service.

“I would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause people.”

Dr Julian Povey, Chair of Shropshire CCG, said: “We recognise that providing this interim service out of county isn’t ideal, but the service provided by The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust meets the high standards expected of any NHS provider and patients will continue to receive excellent standards of care.

“We would also like to thank The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust for supporting the CCGs and SaTH at this time.

“We hope this arrangement will allow SaTH time to address the issues it faces concerning pressures surrounding workforce constraints, and allow them to resume delivering this service going forward.”

SaTH and the CCGs say they are already holding talks with neighbouring Trusts about medium and longer term support and these talks will continue whilst the service is temporarily suspended to new referrals. SaTH and the CCGs will be using this period to establish a substantive solution.