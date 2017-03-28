Man charged in connection with Shropshire armed robberies

A man has been charged in connection with three armed robberies in Shropshire last week.

Mark Stephen Gillon, aged 33, of no fixed abode, has been charged with:

– Armed robbery (Lloyds Bank on High Street, Madeley at around 3pm on Monday 20 March).

– Possession of an imitation firearm whilst committing a schedule 1 offence (linked to the above offence).

– Attempted armed robbery (Barclays Bank on the Square in Shifnal at around 3.30pm on Friday 24 March).

– Possession of an imitation firearm whilst committing a schedule 1 offence (linked to the above offence).

– Theft of a car (Tudor Way at about 3.30pm on Friday 24 March).

– Armed robbery (One Stop on Shrewsbury Road, Market Drayton at around 10.20pm on Friday 24 March).

– Possession of an imitation firearm whilst committing a schedule 1 offence (linked to the above offence).

Gillon will appear at Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

A 34-year-old man from Telford arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with the incident at Lloyds Bank, Madeley remains on police bail until April.

A 33-year-old woman from Telford arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with all the incidents also remains on police bail until April.