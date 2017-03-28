Lanyon Bowdler shortlisted for national award

A law firm in Shropshire is celebrating after being the only firm in the county to be nominated for a national training award.

Lanyon Bowdler has been shortlisted in the best trainer category in the LawCareers.Net Training and Recruitment Awards, which will take place in London on May 18.

The firm has been recognised for its continued commitment to providing opportunities for trainees, and will go up against top firms from all over the UK at the awards ceremony.

Colin Spanner, head of the family law team and training partner with Lanyon Bowdler, said being shortlisted was a great accolade for the firm.

“We have always felt that investing in young talent is an important thing to do, both for us as a firm and the law profession as a whole,” he said.

“In fact, we are just about to welcome our latest trainee, Amy Bills, to the firm as one of our existing trainees, Holly Edwards, qualifies shortly.

“We typically have half a dozen trainees working with the firm at any one time, and it is likely we will be taking more on later this year.

“They all get experience in different disciplines within the firm and work tremendously hard, so we are always very proud when they qualify and go on to have successful careers.”

The LawCareers.Net training and recruitment awards are in their 14th year, they recognise law firms from across the UK who excel at recruiting and training new solicitors.

Lanyon Bowdler is the only firm in Shropshire to have been nominated for an award this year.

Colin added: “It is the first time for several years that we have been shortlisted for a LawCareers.Net award so we are very pleased to be recognised.

“It is also particularly pleasing because it’s the feedback from our trainees and newly-qualified solicitors that counts, so it’s good to know they value the experience and support given by the more experienced lawyers at the firm.”

The awards will be presented at a glamorous event at Merchant Taylor’s Hall in London on May 18.