Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder celebrates Hereford FC promotion

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Rob Purdie was part of the squad that secured the phoenix club’s second successive promotion as they seek a return to the Football League.

The 34-year-old has a long-standing association with Hereford, making 309 league appearances, across five spells.

Hereford FC were formed following the demise of Hereford United in December 2014. They will play in England’s seventh tier next season, following a 4-0 victory against Salisbury – which subsequently saw them win the Southern League Division One South & West title, with six games remaining.

Rob Purdie’s side have lost just once all season, winning 29 of their 36 league matches to date.

They are the first British side to earn promotion so far this season, but Shropshire based TNS claimed the first league title month.

Purdie made 23 league appearances for Salop during the 2012/13 season, but was released towards the end of the campaign after he struggled to regain his place.

The former Oldham midfielder has dipped his toe into the management water, as he had one match in charge in a caretaker capacity at Tamworth.

Article by: Ryan Hillback