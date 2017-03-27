Woman arrested after man is stabbed at flat in Telford

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing at a flat in Telford early this morning.

A 48-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed at a flat in Terrace Lodge, King St, Dawley.

Police and paramedics attended the property at 1.30am where they found the man with stab injuries.

Detective Inspector Rob Mountford said: “This is an extremely serious incident and officers will be in the area for most of the day carrying out house-to-house enquiries and looking for forensic evidence. At this time we believe the victim and the suspect were known to each other.

“We’d like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed or heard a disturbance.”

Anyone with information that can help police with their investigation should call 101 and quote incident 25s of 27 March 2017. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org