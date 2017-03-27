Powerline replacement work to close Emstrey island overnight on Sunday 23 April

Emstrey island in Shrewsbury and approaching roads will be temporarily closed overnight on Sunday 23 April for powerline replacement work.

The island including the A5 between Preston roundabout and the A458 (Weeping Cross roundabout), the B4380 Thieves Lane, London Road at Emstrey, and the B4380 Emstrey Bank will be temporarily closed between midnight and 7am.

Western Power Distribution is set to replace 33,000 volt overhead lines which cross the island, and place some lines underground.

Around 5km of power lines will be replaced, part of which will involve drilling underneath the roundabout. Overhead pylons and lines will be removed and this will require the temporary closure of all roads approaching Emstrey roundabout.

Work by Western Power Distribution around Emstrey island is expected to be completed by the end of April, and the rest of the project work by Spring 2018.

The works have been co-ordinated between Shropshire Council, Western Power Distribution and Highways England as part of the overall ‘Shrewsbury Highways Improvement Programme’.