Police name motorcyclist and pedestrian killed in collision near Whitchurch

A motorcyclist and pedestrian have been named following a fatal collision on the A525 at Broughall near Whitchurch on Tuesday 21 March.

Roy Ernest Bundy, aged 79 from Chester, and Walter Stanley Dobrowolski, aged 67 from Ellerdine, Telford, were both pronounced dead at the scene following the incident.

An inquest into the deaths will be opened by the coroner on Tuesday 28 March.

West Mercia Police is appealing for witnesses and would urge anyone with any information to call officers on 101 quoting 449S of 21 March.