Motorcyclist collides with telegraph pole near Broseley

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist collided with a telegraph pole near Broseley.

The collision happened on the B4375 Benthall Lane near Broseley shortly after 4.30pm yesterday and involved a black Yamaha R6 motorbike.

The motorcyclist is believed to have been travelling towards Benthall when he left the road and collided with the pole.

The 33-year-old suffered a broken arm, leg and pelvis and head injuries and was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Police are keen to speak with any witnesses to the incident or people who saw the vehicle and the manner in which it was being driven prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 487S of 26 March.