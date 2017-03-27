Firefighters called to barn fire in Ratlinghope

Firefighters from five stations in Shropshire were called to a barn fire in Ratlinghope at around 6.20am this morning.

Six fire appliances including the heavy pumping unit and the water carrier were mobilised from Bishops Castle, Clun, Craven Arms, Minsterley and Oswestry. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

The fire involved a single storey barn around 10m x 15m in size and contained 15 bales of straw and a baler.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets and thermal image camera.