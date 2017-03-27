Co-operative Bank to close Shrewsbury branch in June

The Co-operative Bank is to close its branch in Shrewsbury town centre this summer.

The branch in The Square will close its doors on Monday 26th June.

Last year the bank closed branches in Wellington, Oswestry and Whitchurch.

The closure of the Shrewsbury branch will mean the bank will have no branches in Shropshire.

Heather Lauder, Director of Retail and Business Banking at The Co-operative Bank said:

“These changes reflect the changing way that our customers choose to bank, as they increasingly undertake more of their transactions online or via contactless payments. The fall in the number of transactions made in the branches means it is simply no longer sustainable to keep them open.

“Our branch network remains an integral part of our overall customer service offer. We are redesigning and modernising our branches as consumers look to use the branch for more complex face to face advice at critical moments. We are also investing in our digital offering to provide customers with new, innovative ways to service their accounts and last year we launched a new mobile banking platform and introduced Apple Pay.

“We’re committed to maintaining the high levels of service that our personal and business customers have come to expect from us and we have sought to minimise the impact of these closures. We are writing to those affected to provide information about the alternative options available to them. Alongside online and mobile banking facilities, all closing branches are within three miles of a Post Office branch where customers can undertake most day to day transactions, and in many cases much closer.”

The Co-operative Bank put itself up for sale last month and has since said its received a number of “credible” potential buyers showing interest.