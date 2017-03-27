Bolton Wanderers boss states Shrewsbury Town formation was a surprise

Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson has admitted that Shrewsbury Town’s change in formation took his team by surprise.

Paul Hurst switched to a back three for the first time since taking over – but this was not enough to help his side as they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Bolton Wanderers.

Goals courtesy of Mark Beevers and talisman Adam Le Fondre took Bolton to within four points of leaders Sheffield United.

However, former Charlton Athletic and Bradford City boss Phil Parkinson admits that his side were not necessarily prepared for Town’s shift in formation.

He told Bolton News: “We’d won our last three away games with four goals (scored) but we can’t expect teams to give us that space to play.

“That is what we saw against Shrewsbury, they gave us a lot of respect and changed their shape, which took us by surprise a bit.

“But we dealt with it well, the lads stuck to their jobs, and considering we had a tough game in midweek (against Oxford) and they had eight days to prepare for the game, I thought it was a massive victory for us.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback