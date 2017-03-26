Two injured in collision on A5 near Queens Head, Oswestry

Two people were taken to hospital following a collision on the A5 near Queens Head this afternoon.

A man and a woman were injured in the crash which happened at around 2.45pm and involved two cars and a caravan.

One casualty was extricated from one of the vehicles by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service before being airlifted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Another suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by road ambulance.

The A5 was closed for a number of hours following the collision.

Firefighters from Baschurch, Oswestry and Wellington along with West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and the Midlands Air Ambulance attended the scene.