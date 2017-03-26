Two injured in collision on A5 near Queens Head, Oswestry

Two people were taken to hospital following a collision on the A5 near Queens Head this afternoon.
A man and a woman were injured in the crash which happened at around 2.45pm and involved two cars and a caravan.
One casualty was extricated from one of the vehicles by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service before being airlifted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Another suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by road ambulance.
The A5 was closed for a number of hours following the collision.
Firefighters from Baschurch, Oswestry and Wellington along with West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and the Midlands Air Ambulance attended the scene.
RTC A5 near to Queens Head, 2 vehicles involved, two injured, one airlifted to north Staffs, non-life threatening. multi agency response. pic.twitter.com/EeV7DwIP2e
— Oswestry SNT (@OsCops) March 26, 2017