Shrewsbury Town boss admits Jayson Leutwiler mistake

Paul Hurst has accepted that goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler made a mistake for Bolton’s first goal in yesterday’s 2-0 defeat.

The Canadian international was caught in no man’s land as he tried to claim Andrew Taylor’s looping throw-in.

Mark Beevers profited from the error to turn home, with Adam Le Fondre adding a second to kill the game.

Paul Hurst has admitted that Jayson Leutwiler should not have tried to claim the throw-in.

He told www.shrewsburytown.com: “Bolton are the type of side that with the experience and physicality that made you think that the first goal would be a big goal, and that’s where my frustration lies because it’s a very soft goal.

“If he’s going to come he has to make sure he gets it, and that’s the life of a goalkeeper, a mistake can cost and that is what happened.

“I don’t think that realistically there was any need to come, it would have just gone into his hands if he stayed where he should have, so it’s a disappointment as I thought we looked quite dangerous.”

Shrewsbury Town have seven games remaining to try and remain a League One side, and Hurst admits his side need to keep fighting.

He added: “If we can have that commitment that we showed in the first half then we’ll be okay, but it’s going to be a nervy end, we’ve got some tough games.

“I’m sure that in these next seven games there will be knocks but we’ve got to respond well and have that mental toughness to keep fighting and keep believing, and not think that it’s over.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback