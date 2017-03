Firefighters were called to a fire at a house in Shrewsbury last night after towels placed near a gas fire caught light.

Two fire appliances from Shrewsbury were called to the incident at a property on Patricia Drive in Shrewsbury at just after 9pm.

The fire was out on arrival of firefighters, but the ground floor of the home was heavily smoke logged.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used positive pressure ventilation to clear the smoke.