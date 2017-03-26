Early morning vehicle fire in Telford treated as suspicious

Firefighters were called to a fire involving two vehicles in Telford during the early hours of this morning.

One fire appliance from Tweedale along with West Mercia Police attended the incident in Woodrows, Woodside at around 12.46am.

The fire involved the engine compartment of one vehicle, which then spread to another parked nearby.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to put out the fire. They spent around an hour and a half at the scene.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101.