Boyzone star calls for bikers to join Bike4Life Ride Out

Former Boyzone star Shane Lynch, is leading the call for bikers to sign up for the Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival on Sunday 30th April, to help support Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

The Irish singer/songwriter – who is also a professional drift driver and motorcycle enthusiast, will join former World Superbike champion Carl Fogarty, motorcycle and truck racing legend, Steve Parrish and adventure motorcyclist and author, Nick Sanders, will lead the bikers on the annual 23 mile Ride Out to RAF Cosford.

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, organiser of Bike4Life, is urging bikers to pre-book their Ride Out place as the Ride Out is limited to 3,500 bikes.

Both Shane, Carl and Steve will be supported by Triumph motorcycles Birmingham and will be riding Triumph motorbikes for the event.

The Ride out will start at 11.30am on Sunday 30th April from Meole Brace in Shrewsbury when 3,500 bikers take to the roads in convoy before arriving at RAF Cosford where the festival will be under way with arena displays, stalls and exhibitions, biker tutorials, live music, a Dakota flypast, Air Ambulance helicopter and chance to meet Shayne Lynch and Carl Fogarty.

Commenting on the event Shane Lynch said: “I was delighted to be asked to support and lead the Bike4Life Ride Out to the Festival alongside the other VIPS, as I am a huge admirer of the work of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

“The Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival is a fantastic way for the biking community to come together, raise funds for the charity, and awareness of biker safety.

“As part of Boyzone we spent countless hours on the road up and down the motorways and today I enjoy racing cars and biking. In the event of a serious accident, it is comforting to know that we have such an incredible rapid life saving service that has paramedics and doctors on board saving lives by saving time. We all owe a huge debt of gratitude to the incredible lifesaving work of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

“One day you or your family and friends may need to call upon an Air Ambulance to save a life. I am urging all bikers across the UK to please come and join us.”

Now in its seventh year, Bike4Life is the biking event to kick-start the motorcycle season. The annual event raised over £200,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity in its started, attracting bikers to the Ride Out and Festival from all across the UK.

To register and join the Bike4Life 2017 Ride Out visit www.bike4lifefest.com it costs £10 to register for the ride out (with pillion) including entry to the festival.

Entry to the festival is just £5, under 16’s go free, with all proceeds raised going to Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.