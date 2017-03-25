Police arrest man in connection with Madeley bank robbery

A 34-year-old man from Telford has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with an incident at Lloyds Bank in Madeley on Monday.

It was reported that a man walked into the bank on High Street at around 3pm and threatened staff with a handgun before demanding money.

Police are continuing to appeal for information about the incident.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident 411s of 20 March 2017. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org