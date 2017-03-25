Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 0 – 2 Bolton Wanderers

Talk of relegation rears its ugly head once more, as Bolton Wanderers ease to a 2-0 victory at the Greenhous Meadow.

Salop are now winless in four matches, and find themselves just a point above the relegation places, with Port Vale the team directly below them, having the luxury of a game in hand.

Swindon Town’s surprise 1-0 win against Millwall, sees the Robins cut the gap to four points, as Shrewsbury begin to nervously look over their shoulder.

Mark Beevers and Adam Le Fondre, who were both serious injury doubts prior to the contest, struck in the second half, as Salop lose for the seventh consecutive time against the Trotters.

Over 7,500 fans saw this as the biggest gate of the season so far, but the majority went home unhappy.

Paul Hurst made four changes from the side that lost 2-1 against Port Vale. Shaun Whalley, Alex Rodman, Bryn Morris, and Stefan Payne were dropped to the bench. Adam El-Abd, Ryan Yates, Louis Dodds, and Freddie Ladapo were drafted in.

Shrewsbury also changed their formation, going to a back three for the first time since Paul Hurst took charge.

Freddie Ladapo and Tyler Roberts linked up smartly, with a dangerous cross just eluding the head of Junior Brown.

With 15 minutes on the clock, Town came close to breaking the deadlock. Louis Dodds audaciously tried to lob Ben Alnwick, but the ex Sunderland goalkeeper managed to keep the ball out.

At the other end, the flamboyant Filipe Morais swung an accurate corner into the box. Jayson Leutwiler failed to deal with the set piece, with the ball falling to Darren Pratley. However, the midfielder missed the target.

Six minutes into the second half Phil Parkinson’s men took the lead. Andrew Taylor’s long throw caused pandemonium for Jayson Leutwiler, and former Millwall defender Mark Beevers was able to turn home from close range.

Then in the 66th minute the visitors effectively wrapped up the contest. Adam El-Abd’s woeful defending allowed Morias to ghost in behind. He crossed for Adam Le Fondre, and the former Reading striker blasted beyond Jayson Leutwiler.

Shrewsbury Town were reduced to half chances, as Bolton saw the rest of the game out comfortably to cut the gap at the top to four points.

Bolton who remain second, welcome relegation threatened Chesterfield next Saturday. Shrewsbury visit Bristol Rovers.

Attendance: 7,532 (1,511 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

1. Leutwiler, 24. El-Abd, 22. Nsiala, 3. Sadler, 2. Riley, 17. Yates (69), 18. Deegan (86), 10. Dodds, 12. Brown, 27. Roberts, 19. Ladapo (79)

Subs: 7. Whalley (69), 14. Grimmer, 16. Morris (86), 20. Leitch-Smith, 21. Halstead, 23. Rodman, 45. Payne (79)

Subs Not Used: 14. Grimmer, 20. Leitch-Smith, 21. Halstead, 23. Rodman

Bolton Wanderers: (3-5-2)

13. Alnwick (69), 5. Beevers, 31. Wheater, 4. Dervite, 22. Morias, 21. Pratley, 15. Osede, 6. Vela, 20. Taylor (64), 45. Le Fondre, 14. Madine (30)

Subs: 3.Moxey (64), 8. Spearing, 10. Karacan, 12. Long (30), 19. Clayton, 24. Henry, 33. Howard (69)

Subs Not Used: 8. Spearing, 10. Karacan, 19. Clayton, 24. Henry

Other League One Results:

AFC Wimbledon 0 – 2 Southend

Bury 0 – 0 Fleetwood

Chesterfield 1 – 3 Rochdale

Coventry 1 – 0 Bristol Rovers

Gillingham 0 – 1 Peterborough

Northampton 0 – 0 Oxford

Oldham 1 – 1 Sheffield United

Port Vale 0 – 0 MK Dons

Swindon 1 – 0 Milwall

Report by: Ryan Hillback