Arrests made in connection with Shropshire armed robberies

Police have arrested two people from Telford in connection with a series of armed robberies in Shropshire this week.

A 33-year-old man and 33-year-old woman, both from the Telford area, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery following armed robberies at:

– Lloyds Bank on High Street, Madeley at around 3pm on Monday

– Barclays Bank on the Square in Shifnal at around 3.30pm yesterday

– One Stop on Shrewsbury Road, Market Drayton at around 10.20pm yesterday

They have also been arrested in connection with a car robbery on Tudor Way in Shifnal yesterday.

A man from Telford arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with the incident at Lloyds Bank in Madeley has been bailed until April while investigations continue.

Police are continuing to appeal for information regarding the robberies. Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident 476s of 24 March 2017.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org