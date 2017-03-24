Woodhead makes the shortlist in biggest awards for estate agents

Woodhead Oswestry Sales and Lettings has been recognised for its outstanding service to its clients by the biggest award scheme in the UK residential property industry.

The estate agent, based on Leg Street in Oswestry has been shortlisted in the West Midlands category, alongside five others from across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire.

The ESTAS determine the best estate agents in the UK through research carried out amongst customers who are asked a series of questions about the service they have received from their agent during the home moving process. This year saw record entries making the competition the toughest yet.

Estate agents have been shortlisted in 25 regions around the UK. The regional and national winners will be announced in London on 12th May in a ceremony presented by TV property expert Phil Spencer in front of 1000 of the UK’s top property professionals.

Spencer said: “Any firm that enters the ESTAS has already sent a clear message that they are passionate about customer service so to make it on to the shortlist is a huge achievement in itself.”

Kate Howell, owner of Woodhead said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have made it on to this year’s shortlist. We are passionate about the level of service we deliver to our clients and this proves all the hard work the team puts in has paid off.”