Woman stubs out cigarette on mans face during racially aggravated incident in Telford

A woman is reported to have stubbed out a cigarette on a man’s face during a racially aggravated incident in Telford.

The incident happened at the bus station on Stafford Road, Oakengates sometime between 9.10am and 9.30am on Thursday.

A man in his 30s was waiting at the bus stop when he was approached by a woman who is alleged to have been racially abusive to him.

She is then understood to have stubbed a cigarette on his face before getting on a nearby bus.

The woman is described as white, between 5ft 6in and 5ft 9in tall, in her 40s, of a large build, with thick rimmed glasses, short curly reddish hair. She was believed to be wearing Beats-style headphones and denim clothing.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information should call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 164S of 23 March.