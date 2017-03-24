Thieves steal safe containing cash from Barnardo’s charity shop in Telford

Police are investigating after a burglary at a charity shop in Madeley, Telford where a safe was stolen containing cash.

The burglary happened between 12.35am and 3am on Sunday 19 March at the Barnardo’s shop in Park Lane, Madeley.

The offenders gained access to the property through a rear window and after an untidy search made off with the safe, described as being off-white, which contained an amount of cash.

Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the location or who has any information which would help with their enquiries.

West Mercia Police can be contacted on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident 225S of 19 March.