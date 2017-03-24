Prominent appointments for law firm’s serious injury and clinical negligence team

Solicitors at Shropshire law firm FBC Manby Bowdler have taken up a number of key roles in the fields of serious injury and clinical negligence.

Lucy Macklin Smith, a senior clinical negligence lawyer at the firm, has been appointed as the West Midlands Co-ordinator of the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL).

In her role for the not for profit organisation, which champions the right to justice for victims of personal injury, she is responsible for organising the region’s regular meetings that update members on the latest developments in the sector.

Partners Tim Gray and Susan Todhunter have been reaccredited to the APIL panel of approved lawyers. Susan is also included in the 2017 Headway Head Injury Solicitors Directory, which lists a small number of recommended specialists to provide legal representation and support for brain injury survivors in pursuing compensation claims.

The firm has also strengthened its Serious Injury and Clinical Negligence team with the appointment of Adam Wilson as Associate. Adam has more than 25 years experience working for claimants in high value and complex catastrophic injury claims arising from employers’ liability, occupiers’ liability and road traffic accidents.

The 32-strong team, including lawyers, paralegals, and legal executives backed by a dedicated customer support team, last year secured in excess of £10 million for clients in personal injury cases.

FBC Manby Bowdler’s Tim Gray said: “Our Serious Injury and Clinical Negligence team has gone from strength to strength in recent years, representing a growing arm of our business.

“Our partners and solicitors are highly regarded in their specialist fields and these external appointments reflect their expertise and ability. The addition of a new Associate underpins the strength and strategic direction of the team and it allows us to further expand the reach of our Serious Injury and Clinical Negligence team.”