Police called to armed robbery at Barclays Bank in Shifnal

Police are appealing for information following an armed robbery at Barclays Bank in Shifnal this afternoon.

A man walked into the bank armed with what appeared to be a small handgun and threatened staff, ordering them to hand over money at around 3.30pm.

The man is described as being white and wearing a black hoodie.

Police are linking the robbery to an incident in Tudor Way around the same time where a silver Vauxhall Vectra, registration DV54 HCG, was stolen.

Detective Inspector Scott Harris said: “I would like to take this opportunity to reassure local people and the wider public that officers are doing everything possible to trace the individual involved.

“Although a weapon was presented, fortunately no-one was hurt, however this was a frightening and shocking incident for the members of staff involved.

“Officers will be continuing enquiries in the area throughout this evening and I would appeal to anyone who thinks they have any information which could help the investigation to please pass on what information they have.

“I would like to widen my appeal to those who travel through Shifnal, if you were travelling in the area at the time of the incident and saw anything suspicious, no matter how insignificant, please contact us.

“I would like to reassure the public that West Mercia Police does not tolerate robberies or any crimes, especially where there is the threat of violence, police will be in the area for some time carrying out enquiries, and we are committing extensive resources and analysing CCTV to gather all information available to us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 476s of 24 March 2017.

If you want to give information but don’t want to give your name you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. Crimestoppers are not part of the police, when you contact them you won’t be identified. The only person who knows you have given information is you.