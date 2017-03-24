Nine Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students pass grading

Nine students from Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do have passed a grading under Master Andy Betts.

The 7th Degree Master travelled from Luton on Sunday to conduct the grading. With his reputation for being stringently technical, Instructors Anna Bradford (2nd Dan) and Gary Plant (4th Dan) knew that Master Betts would be strict but fair.

Anna Bradford, who teaches the junior students, said “The students felt the pressure on the day but they rose to the challenge and overcame nerves to show a good level of ability. All of our students passed and we were particularly pleased with our group of five beginners who impressed the examiner with their theory section.”

Gary Plant also put forward a group of four black belts for assessments as part of the preparation process for further black belt gradings.

Gary added: “At the end of the assessment Master Betts praised the high standard seen, which is an encouraging seal of approval.”