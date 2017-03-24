Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Bolton Wanderers

Shrewsbury Town, who are without a win in their previous three games, welcome promotion chasing Bolton Wanderers tomorrow.

Salop avoided returning to the bottom four on Tuesday night, as Port Vale suffered a 2-1 defeat against Coventry City.

However, Michael Brown’s men have a game in hand over Shrewsbury, meaning points become increasingly vital.

Paul Hurst has the luxury of a fully fit squad to choose from, with the exception of Abu Ogogo (knee) who remains out.

Defender Olly Lancashire has recovered from a calf problem and is ready for action, if called upon.

Goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler kept a second half clean sheet, as Canada earned a surprise 1-1 draw against Scotland on Wednesday. He is set to feature tomorrow.

Paul Hurst admitted in the week that he will continue to rotate his squad in search of a winning formula. That could mean starts for Steven Humphrys, Louis Dodds, and Ryan Yates.

Town are looking for their first home victory against Bolton since a 1-0 success in March 1983. They have won just one of their previous nine games against the Trotters – including losing all six of their last meetings.

Bolton are gunning for a fifth straight away win. Phil Parkinson’s side have the second meanest defence in the Football League conceding just 34 goals in 38 games.

However, they head into the contest tomorrow with doubts over key players. Striker Adam Le Fondre suffered concussion in the 4-2 win against Oxford in mid-week, and he may not be risked.

Midfielder Darren Pratley was forced off in that game with a hamstring injury, whilst doubts remain over the fitness of Jay Spearing (calf) and Mark Beevers (knee).

Bolton occupy 2nd place in League One, six points behind first placed Sheffield United.

Meanwhile, AFC Telford have extended the loan of Shrewsbury goalkeeper Callum Burton until the end of the season.

And the Bucks have signed ex Salop forward John Marsden. The former Stoke and Stockport man, played five times for Shrewsbury during the 2013/14 campaign.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-2-3-1)

1. Leutwiler, 2. Riley, 12. Brown, 22. Nsiala, 3. Sadler, 18. Deegan, 17. Yates, 7. Whalley, 10. Dodds, 27. Roberts, 9. Humphrys

Subs: 15. Smith, 16. Morris, 20. Leitch-Smith, 21. Halstead, 23. Rodman 24. El-Abd, 45. Payne

Bolton Wanderers: (3-4-1-2)

13. Alnwick, 4. Dervite, 3. Moxey, 31. Wheater, 22. Morias, 10. Karacan, 15. Osede, 20. Taylor, 6. Vela, 14. Madine, 12. Long

Subs: 11. Soloman-Otabor, 19. Clayton, 24. Henry, 25. Wabara, 32. Thorpe, 33. Howard, 35. Wilkinson,

Other League One Fixtures:

Saturday:

AFC Wimbledon V Southend

Bury V Fleetwood

Chesterfield V Rochdale

Coventry V Bristol Rovers

Gillingham V Peterborough

Northampton V Oxford

Oldham V Sheffield United

Port Vale V MK Dons

Swindon V Millwall (13:30)

Sunday:

Scunthorpe V Bradford (12:30)

Preview by: Ryan Hillback